The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from May 6 to 10 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ojee.nic.in from April 27.

Direct link to OJEE 2024 exam schedule.

OJEE 2024 is being conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc . (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

Steps to download OJEE 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference