The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the admission certificates for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (II) for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2712 vacancies. The OSSSC CRE II exam is currently underway and will be conducted till May 7, 2024.

Steps to download CRE II admit cards 2023

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ section Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download CRE II admit cards Download a copy and take a printout for the future