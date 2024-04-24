CMAT 2024 correction window opens at exams.nta.ac.in
Candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ till April 26.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ till April 26.
The exam will be conducted in the month of May 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.
The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
Steps to make changes to CMAT 2024 form
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2024 form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CMAT 2024 form correction.
