The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the NTA UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in till May 10. The last date for successful transaction of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Mode is from May 11 to 12, (upto 11.50 PM). The correction window will open from May 13 to 15.

Here’s the registration announcement.

The UGC NET examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination details, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to General-EWS/OBC(NCL). The SC/ST/Third gender category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 325. No fee is applicable to PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for UGC NET June 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET June 2024 Registration/Login” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UGC NET June 2024.