Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) (Advt. No.-09/2023) Main examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The JE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 5, 2024.

Here’s the JE Main 2024 exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JE Main admit card 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the E-Admit Card link Click on the JE Main admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Main admit card 2024.