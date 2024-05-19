The Rajasthan Royals finished third in the 2024 Indian Premier League points table after their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. The two teams secured one point each with the Knight Riders topping the table with 20 points and the Royals finishing third with 17 points.

The final league stage match of the ongoing IPL season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was called off due to rain. After rains relented a bit around 10 pm, there were hopes of a curtailed match being played. However, soon after the toss, which Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer won, it began to rain again.

In the earlier match on Sunday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings by four wickets to finish on 17 points. The Royals, who had 16 points before needed to beat the Knight Riders to leapfrog Hyderabad to second place.

However, Hyderabad pipped Rajasthan to second place by virtue of boasting a superior net run rate.

Kolkata will play Hyderabad in the first qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday with Rajasthan taking on fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator on Wednesday at the same venue.