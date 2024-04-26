The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) will soon release the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) admit cards. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.comedk.org from May 6, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024, for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Candidates can check exam pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGET admit card 2024

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference