The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam schedule for the upcoming Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024. According to the notification, the exam will be conducted on May 15, 2024.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for May 15. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours. The city intimation slips will be released on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ 10 days prior to the exam.

“Candidates are advised to visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for the latest updates. For further clarifications related Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2024, candidates can write at NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Steps to download CMAT 2024 city slips

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ Once live, click on the link to download CMAT 2024 city intimation slips Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the city slips Take a printout for future reference