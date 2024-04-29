The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE ) will today, April 29, release the hall tickets for the upcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test ( TS EAPCET 2024 ). Registered candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in .

According to the official schedule released by TSCHE, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024. The admit cards are scheduled to be released on April 29.

Direct link to download TS EAPCET schedule.

Steps to download TS EAPCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link to download TS EAPCET admit card Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of your admit card Take a printout of the duly filled form

Additionally, candidates who wish to register by paying a late fee of Rs 5000, will be able to do so, till May 1.

Candidates are advised to check the information bulletin for details regarding eligibility, exam patter, scheme of exam, application fee and more. Candidates can use the link below to register for the exam directly:

Direct link to register for TS EAPCET 2024.