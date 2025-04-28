Play

What was the reasoning of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which ostensibly to regulate Islamic charitable endowments? What impact could it have on India’s Muslim community and on constitutional values?

That is the discussion of the latest episode of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series.

It features peace worker and author Harsh Mander in conversation with Nizamuddin Ahmed Siddiqui and Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

Nizamuddin Ahmed Siddiqui used to teach law at Jindal Global Law School and is a co-founder of Project Mishkat, which seeks to critically examine the intersection of law, religion, and identity within the Indian context, with a particular focus on the Muslim community.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad is a Samajwadi Party national spokesperson and a historian, political scientist and poet. He teaches at Ashoka University.

The name of Karwan e Mohabbat’s Yeh Daag Daag Ujala series is a tribute to the iconic poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.