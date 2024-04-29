The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant under Finance (Economic Affairs) Department today, April 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in till May 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 Research Assistant posts in the Finance Department of the APSC.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 38 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Degree in Science, Commerce or Arts with Statistics, Mathematics or Economics as one of the subject of study in Degree course from a recognized University. The Minimum six months Diploma in Computer Application is desirable

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Taxes Total Amount General Rs 250 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 297.20 SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Rs 150 Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 197.20 BPL Nil Rs 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20 PwBD Nil Rs. 40 Rs 7.20 Rs 47.20

Steps to apply for APSC RA 2024

Visit the recruitment website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 09/2024 Research Assistant under Finance (Economics Affairs) Department” Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APSC RA 2024.