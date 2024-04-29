The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the online registrations for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2024 or FMGE June 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till May 20. The application correction window will open from May 24 to 28.

The exam will be conducted on July 6 and the admit card will be released on July 1. The result will be announced on August 6. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 6195 (Rs 5250 Examination Fee/ Rs 945 GST @18%).

Steps to apply for FMGE June 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the FMGE tab Click on the FMGE June 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for FMGE June 2024.