The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Class 12th examination. Candidates can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.

This year, the total pass percentage is 73.76%, reports Indian Express. Kamakshi Sharma and Chhaya Chauhan from the Science stream jointly topped the Class 12th examination by scoring 494 marks each, and Arshita from the Arts stream secured the top position by scoring 490 marks. The Class 12th board examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 6.

Steps to download HP Board 12th result

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 12th results link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Class 12th results.