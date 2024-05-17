The Kakatiya University, Warangal has opened the application correction window for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at icet.tsche.ac.in May 20, 2024.

The TS ICET 2024 will be conducted on June 5 and 6. The admit card will be released on May 28, 2024. The Preliminary answer key will be released on June 15 and the results are likely to be announced on June 28, 2024.

Here’s TS ICET schedule 2024.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2024 correction window link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS ICET 2024 correction window.