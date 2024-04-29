The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till May 2, 2024.

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive ( Preliminary ) Examination 2024 will be conducted on June 30 in two sessions — 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on or before January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Examination Fees

An examination fee of Rs 600 will be charged online. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 150.

Steps to apply for HPPSC HPAS 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees, and submit Download application form and take printout

Direct link to apply.