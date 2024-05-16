The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the final results of the West Bengal Judicial Services exam 2022 today, May 16. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website psc.wb.gov.in.

The WBJS Preliminary exam was held on March 26, 2023. The Main exam was conducted from May 3 to 15, 2023. The results were announced on August 10. A total of 87dd candidates qualified for the personality test conducted from April 15 to 24, 2024. The final result has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the West Bengal Judicial Service. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test.

Steps to download WBJS 2022 results

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Click on the link to download WBJS 2022 PT results Check and download a copy of the results on the screen Take a printout for future reference

