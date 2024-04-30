The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today, April 30. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in .

The Uttarakhand Board exams were held from February 27 to March 16 in a single shift.

The previous year, a total of approximately 2.5 lakh students appeared for the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams. According to a report by Mint, “Nearly 2,10,354 candidates registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th exams in 2024, with 1,15,606 students registered for Class 10 and 94,748 for Class 12.”

Steps to download UK Board Class 10,12 result 2024

Visit the official website uaresults.nic.in On the homepage look for Class 10 or Class 12 result box. Key in the required credentials UK Board Class 10, 12 results will appear on screen Check and download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check UK Board 10th and 12th result.