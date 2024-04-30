Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Dehradun (UK) has revised the exam schedule for admission to Class 8th for the January 2025 term. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 8 due to the Loksabha Elections 2024.

“It is hereby informed that the date of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun Entrance Examination June-2024 for the term commencing for January-2025 is changed to 08.06.2024 instead of 01.06.2024 owing to schedule of Loksabha Elections - 2024 in respective of 08 States on 01.06.2024,” reads the notification.

Steps to download RIMC Jan 2024 exam schedule

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on RIMC January 2024 exam schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the official notice.

The RIMC January 2024 registrations concluded on April 15, 2024.