The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Mains exam 2024 for candidates whose exam was not conducted in February/ March 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers .

The exam will be held on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

Steps to download Clerk Mains admit card 2024

Visit the SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Associate Mains admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Clerk Mains admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.