The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer Group-B of Odisha Fisheries Service under Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department. [36 of 2023-24]. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till May 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in Fishery Science ( B.F.Sc ) from a recognised University in India or abroad.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC AFO posts 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Now click on the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and viva voce test.