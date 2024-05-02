The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has opened the online application window for the CSIR UGC NET June-2024 examination. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till May 25 upto 11.50 PM. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 25 to 27.

The CSIR-UGC NET June-2024 will be conducted in CBT mode on June 25, 26 and 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully.

Here’s CSIR UGC NET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

Age: JRF: Maximum 30 years as on June 1, 2024. Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

Educational Qualifications: M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55%.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL category. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Third gender is Rs 325.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “CSIR NET June 2024 Registration” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference