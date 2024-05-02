The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the schedule for the Group-I Services posts in the State of Telangana. According to the notification, the Group 1 Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024.

The admit card will be released 7 days prior to the examination. The Main examination (Conventional Type) will be held in September/ October 2024.

Here’s the exam date announcement.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Candidates can check the exam schedule, exam programme, scheme of exam and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Group I official notice.

Steps to download Group I admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Once live, click on the link to download Group I services exam admit card Key in your registration details and login Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference