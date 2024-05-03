Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test ( KSET 2023 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

“…The subject wise provisional score list paper-1 and paper-2 of all the 41 subjects has been hosted on 02-05-2024 in the KEA website for the information of the candidates. Objects, if any can be mailed to keakset2023@gmail.com along with complete details on or before 10-05-2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam was conducted on January 13, 2024. Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

Steps to download KSET result 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET subject wise provisional score list link The score lists will appear on the screen Check and download the score list Take a printout for future reference

Below are the direct links to subject-wise score lists:

URDU

FOLK LITERATURE (III)

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

SANSKRIT

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

LAW

CRIMINOLOGY

COMPUTER SCIENCE & APPLICATIONS

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCE (V)

SOCIAL WORK

PSYCHOLOGY

PHYSICAL SCIENCE (IV)

MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM

LIBRARY& INFORMATION SCIENCE

EDUCATION

CHEMICAL SCIENCE (VI)

TOURISM ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT

LIFE SCIENCE (VII)

MANAGEMENT(II)

HINDI

GEOGRAPHY

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

HOME SCIENCE

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

SOCIOLOGY

EARTH SCIENCE (VIII)

HISTORY

ARCHAEOLOGY (IX)

POLITICALS CIENCE

ANTHROPOLOGY

ENGLISH

MARATHI

PHILOSOPHY

WOMEN STUDIES(X)

ECONOMICS

LINGUISTICS

KANNADA

PERFORMING ARTS

COMMERCE

MUSIC

VISUAL ARTS