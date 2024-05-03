KSET result 2024 declared; check download link here
Candidates can download the provisional score list from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
“…The subject wise provisional score list paper-1 and paper-2 of all the 41 subjects has been hosted on 02-05-2024 in the KEA website for the information of the candidates. Objects, if any can be mailed to keakset2023@gmail.com along with complete details on or before 10-05-2024,” reads the notification.
The exam was conducted on January 13, 2024. Candidates who qualify the KSET - 2023 are governed by the recruitment rules and regulations stipulated for the post of Assistant Professors of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.
Steps to download KSET result 2023
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the KSET subject wise provisional score list link
The score lists will appear on the screen
Check and download the score list
Take a printout for future reference
Below are the direct links to subject-wise score lists:
COMPUTER SCIENCE & APPLICATIONS
MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM
TOURISM ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.