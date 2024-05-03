The Vellore Institute of Technology has announced the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2024 or VITEEE 2024 today, May 3. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website viteee.vit.ac.in .

The entrance exam was conducted from April 19 to 30, 2024. VITEEE 2024 was conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in VIT group of Institutions.

Steps to download VITEEE results 2024

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in Click on the VITEEE 2024 results link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VITEEE 2024 results.

Selection Process

Selection is based on the rank secured through CBT (Computer Based Test) VITEEE 2024. Selected candidates can participate in online counseling based on their ranking. They can give options for specific campus, programme and category of fees. Allotment will be based on the matching of the rank obtained and available options.