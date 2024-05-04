The Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST 2024 admission schedule has been released on the official website. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in from May 6. The last date for Phase I registration is May 25, 2024.

The Phase I one-time registration fee is Rs 200.

The process for selecting Phase I web options will be available from May 15 to May 27. The Phase I seat allotment will be released on June 3. The online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be done from June 4 to 10.

The Phase II and III registrations will be held from June 4 to 13 and June 19 to 25, respectively. The registration fee for both the Phases is Rs 400. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to TS DOST 2024 admission schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.