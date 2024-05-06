The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results of the Class 10th, and 12th board examinations. Once declared, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. The results are likely to be released after May 20th.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the 6-digit access codes for DigiLocker accounts of Class 10th and 12th students. Candidates can get their access codes from their respective schools.

“The results of Board Exam-2024 will be delcraed shortly. The student wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their DigiLocker sccounts from where schools can download and disseminate Access Cose to individual students,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th results 2024

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Class 10th, 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

