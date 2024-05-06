The Degree Online Services, Telangana or TS DOST 2024 Phase I registration window opened on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in . Interested candidates can register themselves till May 25, 2024.

The Phase I one-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs 200.

The process for selecting Phase I web options will be available from May 15 to May 27. The Phase I seat allotment will be released on June 3. The online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students will be done from June 4 to 10.

Steps to register for TS DOST 2024

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Pre-Registration” link Register and pay the fee of Rs 200 Log in and proceed with the applications

The Phase II and III registrations will be held from June 4 to 13 and June 19 to 25, respectively. The registration fee for both the Phases is Rs 400. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to TS DOST 2024 admission schedule.