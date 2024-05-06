The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced the results of the Class 12th Board Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, the total pass percentage is 94.56%. The girls outperformed boys with a total of 96.4 pass percentage, whereas the total pass percentage for boys is around 92.4%, reports ToI. To qualify the examination, the students are required to score a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 marks in each subject. The exams were conducted from March 22 to April 13, 2024.

Steps to download Class 12th result 2024

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in Click on the Class 12th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

