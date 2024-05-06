The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of the ISC (Class 12th) and ICSE (Class 10th). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cisceboard.org.

As per a report by Indian Express, the total pass percentages of Class 10th and Class 12th are 99.47% and 98.19%, respectively. The exams were conducted from February 1 to March 28, 2024.

Steps to download ISC, ICSE results 2024

Visit the official website cisceboard.org Go to the Results tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ISC, ICSE result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.