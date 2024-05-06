The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) has postponed the release date of the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) admit cards. The applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website www.comedk.org from May 7 (10.00 PM) onwards. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released today, May 6.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM and 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Notification for revised exam schedule.

Candidates can check exam pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGET admit card 2024

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference