Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) will soon close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in upto 11.30 PM today, May 7.

JEE Advanced 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will be made available to download from May 17 onwards. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The provisional answer key will be released on June 2. The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Direct link to JEE advanced 2024 schedule.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2024

Visit official website jeeadv.ac.in Go to the JEE (Advanced) 2024 registration portal Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the application form Download and take a printout for future reference