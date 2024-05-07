NVS registration deadline deferred for 1377 non-teaching posts; apply now at navodaya.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the vacancies at navodaya.gov.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NVS.
The National Test Agency (NTA) will today, May 7, closet the registration window for recruitment to various Non-Teaching posts at the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at navodaya.gov.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NVS. The correction window will open from May 9 to 11, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1377 non-teaching vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Female Staff Nurse - 121 posts
Assistant Section Officer - 5 posts
Audit Assistant - 12 posts
Junior Translation Officer - 4 posts
Legal Assistant - 1 post
Stenographer - 23 posts
Computer Operator - 2 posts
Catering Supervisor - 78 posts
Junior Secretariat Assistant - 381 posts
Electrician cum Plumber - 128 posts
Lab Attendant - 161 posts
Mess Helper - 442 posts
Multi-Tasking Staff - 19 posts
Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, reservation/relaxations, selection process and other details in the official notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates applying to the post of Female Staff Nurse will be charged an application fee of Rs 1000 and processing fee of Rs 500 making the total amount Rs 1500. Candidates applying to all posts except Female Staff Nurse will be charged an application fee of Rs 500 and processing fee of Rs 500 making the total amount Rs 1000. SC/ST/PwBD candidates applying to any post will be charged only a processing fee of Rs 500. No application fee will be charged to SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for NTA NVS recruitment 2024
Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in
Click on the link to apply for various Non-Teaching posts
Register yourself at the NTA portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NVS Non-Teaching posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.