UPCATET 2024: Last date to apply for exam today, here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply for the test on the official website upcatet.org.
The S.V.P University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut will close the online application window for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2024 or UPCATET 2024 today, May 7. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upcatet.org. The last date to pay the fee is May 8, 2024. The application correction window will open from May 9 to 14.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11 and 12. Candidates can download the admit card from May 27. The result will be announced on June 22. Candidates can check the educational qualifications and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:
Application Fee
Candidates from unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 1350, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.
Steps to apply for UPCATET 2024
Visit the official website upcatet.org
On the homepage, click on the UPCATET 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
