The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has released the admit cards for the the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2024 or AP EAPCET-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET .

The AP EAPCET 2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) will be conducted on May 16 and 17 and the AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam will be held from May 18 to 23, 2024.

Steps to download AP EAPCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP EAPCET 2024 link Click on the AP EAPCET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP EAPCET admit card 2024.

AP EAPCET-2024 will be conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc . (Ag) / B.Sc . (Hort) / B.V.Sc . & A.H / B.F.Sc . and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.