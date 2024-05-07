The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the West Bengal HS Class 12 Result 2024 tomorrow, May 8, 2024. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Class 12 exam 2024 was conducted from February 16 to 29, 2024.

“The council will announce the WB 2024 HS result at 1 pm on May 8 through a press conference and the link to view and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results from the official website — wbchse.wb.gov.in will be made live at 3 pm. Meanwhile, the hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including the four regional offices of the Council from May 10,” reports Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Class 10 Madhyamik results were released on May 2. An estimated 8 lakh students appeared for the examination. This year a pass percentage of 86.31% was recorded in the state.

Steps to download WB Class 12 results 2024