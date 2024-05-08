The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has opened the online application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or AP PGECET 2024. Eligible candidates can make the necessary changes to their forms on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 14, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from May 29 to 31 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. A separate admission notification will be issued for GATE/ GPAT qualified candidates.

Here’s the AP PGECET 2024 exam schedule.

Here’s the AP PGECET 2024 notification.

Steps to make changes to AP PGECET 2024 forms

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP PGECET 2024 application correction link Key in your login credentials and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP PGECET 2024 application correction.