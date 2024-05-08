The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the interview dates for the Veterinary Surgeon posts in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department. Eligible candidates can check and download the interview schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from May 27 to June 1, 2024. A total of 570 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

“It is hereby announced for the general information of candidates who have qualified the Subject Knowledge Test held on 07.04.2024, for the 383 posts of veterinary Surgeon in Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department, Haryana (advertisement No.41/2022 and corrigendum dated 22.02.2024), that the Commission has decided to conduct the interview for the aforesaid posts from 27.05.2024 to 01.06.2024,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Direct link to Vet Surgeon subject knowledge test result.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 383 vacancies. The subject knowledge test for Veterinary Surgeon post was conducted on April 7, 2024.