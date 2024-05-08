The General Education Department of Kerala state will announce the results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10), Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) and Art High School Leaving Certification (AHSCL) exams today, May 8. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results from the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

The Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 4 to 25, 2024. To download the marksheets students will be required to login using their registration number and date of birth.

“Students are requested to carefully check their scorecard. The Kerala mark sheet will include the student’s name, registration number, school name, date of birth, gender, a list of subjects with their codes and names, the marks scored in each subject, the total marks obtained, and the exam qualifying status (whether the candidate passed or failed),” reports Indian Express.

Steps to check Kerala Class 10 result 2024