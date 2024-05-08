The Indian Post Payments Bank ( IPPB ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Information Technology Executives on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ippbonline.com till May 24, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 Information Technology Executive posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between 22 to 30 or 22 to 45 years of age (depending on type of post) as on April 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Applicants must have completed B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology/Electronics OR Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years) OR BCA/B.Sc. in Computer Science /Information Technology/Electronics. More details in the notification.

Here’s the recruitment notice by IPPB.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories only have to pay the intimation charges of Rs 150 whereas, other category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for IPPB IT Exec posts 2024

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ Now click on the notice for Recruitment of Information Technology Executives Click on ‘Apply Online’ and register yourself on the ibps portal Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IT Exec recruitment 2024.