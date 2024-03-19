The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Circle Based Executive. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ippbonline.com till April 5, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 Circle Based Executive posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between 21 to 35 years of age as on March 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Applicants must be at least a Graduate in any discipline. First preference will be given to candidate with MBA(Sales/Marketing). More details in the notification.

Here’s the recruitment notice by IPPB.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories only have to pay the intimation charges of Rs 150 whereas, other category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply for IPPB CBE posts 2024

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click ‘Careers’ Now click on the notice for Recruitment of Circle Based Executives Click on ‘Apply Online’ and register yourself on the ibps portal Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CBE recruitment 2024.