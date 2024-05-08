The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results for the recently conducted Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024 today, May 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from the official website polycetap.nic.in .

AP POLYCET 2024 was conducted on April 27 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam was held for a duration of 2 hours. The entrance exam and counselling process is being held for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Steps to download AP POLYCET 2024 results

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the tab ‘POLYCET Rank Card’ Key in your hall ticket number and login The AP POLYCET 2024 exam results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP POLYCET results 2024.