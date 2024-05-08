The General Education Department of Kerala has announced the results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) exam 2024 today, May 8. Students who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official websites prd.kerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC exam 2024 was conducted from March 4 to 25, 2024. To download the marksheets students are required to login using their registration number and date of birth.

“Students are requested to carefully check their scorecard. The Kerala mark sheet will include the student’s name, registration number, school name, date of birth, gender, a list of subjects with their codes and names, the marks scored in each subject, the total marks obtained, and the exam qualifying status (whether the candidate passed or failed),” reports Indian Express .

Steps to check Kerala Class 10 result 2024

Visit the official website prd.kerala.gov.in On the homepage click SSLC result 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

