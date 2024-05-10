The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) will close the registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ) today, May 10. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 20, 2024.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2024

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the Candidate Activity Board click on the application link for JEECUP 2024 Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for JEECUP 2024.