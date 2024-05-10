The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The NDA/ NA I 2024 exam was conducted on April 21, 2024, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025.

“The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- [email protected],” reads the notification.

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the official website within 15 days from the date of publication of final result.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/ NA I result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NDA/ NA 1 result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA/ NA 1 result 2024.