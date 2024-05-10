The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has invited applicants to make changes to their already submitted form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ) today, May 10. Eligible candidates can make the necessary changes and submit the form at nbe.edu.in till May 16.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The admit card will be issued on June 18. The exam results will be announced by July 15, 2024.

Steps to edit NEET PG 2024 form

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2024 section and click on the application link Login to the portal and make the necessary changes to the form Save and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.