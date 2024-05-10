The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has declared the result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 8373 candidates have been declared qualified to be interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The CDS I exam 2024 was held on April 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 457 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes.

“Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CDS 1 result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS 1 result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDS I result 2024.