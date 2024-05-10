The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared the results of the Class 10th Board Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in .

This year, the total pass percentage is 91.55%. The exams were conducted from March 26 to April 8. The girls outperformed boys with a total of 94.55 pass percentage, whereas the total pass percentage for boys is around 88.58%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Class 10th result 2024

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in Click on the Class 10th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 10th result 2024.