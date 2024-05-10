APSC CCE Prelims result 2024 declared; download link here
Candidates can check and download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The qualified candidates will have to appear for the CCE Main exam 2023 scheduled to be conducted in the month of July 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 18, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.
Steps to download CCE Prelims 2023 result
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the CCE Prelims result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CCE Prelims 2023 results.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.