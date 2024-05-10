The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has announced the results of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the CCE Main exam 2023 scheduled to be conducted in the month of July 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.

Steps to download CCE Prelims 2023 result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Prelims result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE Prelims 2023 results.