The Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has released the admit card for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.bsebstet2024.com .

The Bihar STET 2024 examination will be held in two parts — Paper 1 will be conducted from May 18 to May 29 and Paper 2 will be held from June 11 to June 20, 2024. The total number of vacancies for Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) teachers has not been revealed yet.

Steps to download Bihar STET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on the Bihar STET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Bihar STET 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.