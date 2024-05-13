BSEB STET 2024 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.bsebstet2024.com.
The Bihar STET 2024 examination will be held in two parts — Paper 1 will be conducted from May 18 to May 29 and Paper 2 will be held from June 11 to June 20, 2024. The total number of vacancies for Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) teachers has not been revealed yet.
Steps to download Bihar STET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com
On the homepage, click on the Bihar STET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Bihar STET 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.