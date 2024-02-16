BSSTET 2023 admit card released; check details here
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website results.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website results.biharboardonline.com. The board has also released the practice test link for the applicants.
Candidates can check the examination details available in their admit cards.
Steps to download BSSTET 2023 admit card
- Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com
- On the homepage, click on BSSTET 2023 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BSSTET admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.